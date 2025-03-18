Modernization of DJ 159 Dămienești – Neamț Nears Completion

The modernization works on DJ 159, the county road connecting Dămienești to the Neamț county border, are nearing completion, reaching an execution stage of 85%. The investment, valued at 15.3 million lei, was carried out through the Anghel Saligny program and marks a significant step in improving Bacău County’s road infrastructure.

To assess the progress, Bacău County Council President Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, alongside Dămienești Mayor Raileanu Vasilică and County Administrator Palea Valentin, visited the construction site. Officials praised the exemplary mobilization of the contractor, who promptly initiated work after receiving the start order, ensuring a fast-paced execution.

The modernization of this 5.3-kilometer road section involved the complete rehabilitation of 5.1 kilometers, with a solid ballast foundation and three layers of asphalt for enhanced durability. Additionally, four new culverts were constructed to improve water drainage and traffic safety. The project also included the development of ditches and shoulders to protect the roadway, the modernization of secondary roads for better local access, and the installation of road signs and preliminary markings.

Bacău County Council President Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț emphasized the project’s importance for the local community:

„Another safer, more comfortable, and modern road is becoming a reality thanks to the dedication of the Bacău County Council team, the close monitoring of local authorities, and the professionalism of the contractor. The completion of this section will bring significant benefits to residents and regional traffic.”

The final reception of the works is scheduled soon, with the modernization of DJ 159 set to facilitate smoother traffic between Bacău and Neamț counties, enhancing both safety and driving comfort.