Midnight Traffic Chase in Bacău: Two Teenagers on a Motorcycle Tried to Escape Police

On the night of June 18th to 19th, at around 12:30 a.m., a traffic police crew from the Bacău County Police Inspectorate intervened in support of a public order patrol that was pursuing a motorcycle on Unirii Boulevard in the city of Bacău. The rider had refused to stop when signaled by the officers.

The chase continued on the road, with sirens and emergency lights activated, all the way to Săucești commune, along the shoulder of national road DN 2 – E85, in the direction from Bacău to Roman. There, the two police teams managed to stop the motorcycle and detain both occupants. Upon verification, police identified the driver as a 17-year-old boy, accompanied by a 15-year-old girl, both from Bacău County. The boy did not hold a driver’s license for any category of vehicles.

A criminal case has been opened against him for driving a vehicle without a license, and investigations are continuing under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The behavior of these young people in traffic and their decision to defy authority could have had tragic consequences. Fortunately, the swift intervention of the police prevented a possible serious accident. The officers acted according to legal procedures to stop them and explain the risks they exposed themselves to,” stated representatives of the Bacău County Police Inspectorate.

The police remind the public that public roads are not places for reckless adventure, and driving without a license is not only a criminal offense but also a serious threat to the safety of all road users.