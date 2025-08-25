Măgura Commune officially opens an 11 km circular hiking trail

The community of Măgura is celebrating a new attraction for nature enthusiasts: an officially recognized circular hiking trail of approximately 11 kilometers, which will be marked in the coming days, according to Mayor Costraș Iordache.

“We now have, OFFICIALLY, a HIKING TRAIL. Specifically, it’s about 11 kilometers, a circular route that starts at the end of line 13, passes through Valea Măgurii, through the forest, and then heads to Sohodol, where it ends,” the mayor announced. He also mentioned that municipal teams will install signs and markers, including on the section that overlaps with El Camino de România.

Mayor Iordache highlighted institutional support: “I would like to sincerely thank the Bacău Forestry Directorate and the passionate team from Via Bacovia, who supported us in all our efforts.”

Trail details

Start/Finish: Last public transport stop in Măgura (end of line 13)

Route: Follows the Negel stream valley, then turns right onto a forest road, crossing open meadows

Highest point: Intersection with the forest road descending from Pietricica Peak toward Sohodol; here the route turns right

Type: Circular (departure and return at the same point)

Technical information

Distance: ~11 km

Elevation gain: ~335 m

Hiking difficulty: Medium (3/5)

Mountain biking: “Lightly challenging,” according to the organizers

Access and transport

During weekdays, public transport operates:

Măgura → Bacău: hourly, on the hour

Bacău → Măgura: hourly, at half past the hour

Significance

Local authorities hope the trail will put Măgura on the weekend tourism map: “For #Măgura, this is a real gain, as it makes us more known and gives us the chance to show nature lovers how welcoming we are,” added Mayor Costraș Iordache.

The next steps include installing signage (panels and markers) along the route and integrating the section shared with El Camino de România. Authorities recommend appropriate hiking gear and respecting forest visitation rules.