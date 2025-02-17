Livestock in the County: Less Meat, Fewer Eggs, Less Cow’s Milk

The livestock sector in Bacău County has experienced significant fluctuations in recent times, according to data provided for November 2024 and the period from January 1 to November 30, 2024. An analysis of average agricultural animal production and total production highlights important changes in livestock numbers and production levels.

Average Agricultural Animal Production

Compared to November 2023, the average cow’s milk production has increased significantly, reaching 401 liters per head—197 liters more than the same period last year. Additionally, compared to October 2024, there was an increase of 48 liters per head. This positive trend is also reflected in the cumulative January–November 2024 period, where total cow’s milk production reached 4,200 liters, 405 liters more than the previous year. Regarding sheep and goat milk production, annual data shows a slight increase over last year, with an additional 64.2 liters for sheep milk and 112.5 liters for goat milk.

Egg production slightly declined in November 2024, with one less egg per head compared to November 2023, but showed an increase of five eggs per head compared to the previous month. Overall, in the first 11 months of 2024, total egg production reached 182 eggs per head, 17 fewer than in the same period in 2023.

Total Animal Production

On a macro level, the livestock sector in Bacău recorded a significant decline in meat production in November 2024, which dropped to 5,450 tons—1,234 tons less than the previous year and 1,437 tons below October 2024 levels. This decrease suggests a reduction in the number of animals available for slaughter or a decrease in their average weight.

Countywide, cow’s milk production in November 2024 was 81.7 thousand hectoliters, 32.3 thousand hectoliters more than in the same month of the previous year and 9.7 thousand hectoliters above October 2024 production. However, on an annual level, total cow’s milk production stood at 855.6 thousand hectoliters, 62.7 thousand hectoliters lower than last year, suggesting a gradual decline in dairy cattle numbers.

Egg production for consumption reached 6.9 million pieces in November 2024, remaining relatively stable compared to the previous year (-0.1 million pieces) but showing a significant increase from the previous month (+2.1 million pieces). Overall, from January to November 2024, egg production totaled 77.7 million pieces, a slight decrease compared to the previous year (-4.3 million pieces).

Conclusions and Outlook

The livestock sector in Bacău County showed mixed trends in 2024. On one hand, cow’s milk production increased in recent months, and egg production rebounded in November. On the other hand, the significant drop in meat production indicates challenges in raising animals for slaughter.

To revive the sector, supportive policies for farmers, investments in modern technologies, and incentives for increasing livestock numbers would be necessary. Additionally, optimizing distribution chains and sales markets could help local farmers increase their incomes and stabilize production.