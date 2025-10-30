Innovation and Performance in Dentistry – The First Immediate-Loading Implantology Course, Bacău 2025 Edition

Between October 27–30, 2025, the city of Bacău hosted the first Immediate-Loading Implantology Course, a major national event held under the auspices of the Romanian Association of Immediate-Loading Implantology.

The course brought together specialists and resident doctors from across the country and was led by International Lecturer Dr. Călin Fodor, alongside Romanian lecturers Dr. Florin Frăteanu and Dr. Cristian Iovan. The event was hosted by Dr. Iovan Dental Clinic in Bacău, marking the second national edition of this advanced training program, following its successful debut in Cluj.

Structured over four intensive days, the program combined theoretical lectures with hands-on clinical experience. On the first two days, participants observed live surgical procedures — three patients on the first day and four on the second — allowing them to witness the direct application of modern immediate-loading implantology techniques. The theoretical component, presented by Dr. Fodor, Dr. Cristian Iovan, and Dr. Ioanid Iovan, explored the latest clinical and laboratory concepts, protocols, and treatment phases that define this cutting-edge field.

The course concluded with the testing of metal frameworks and the cementation of final ceramic restorations, symbolizing both the technical and aesthetic culmination of the training. This final session served as a comprehensive synthesis of the knowledge and skills gained throughout the event.

A total of 15 participants took part in this edition, each expressing a strong commitment to further specialize in modern implantology. They emphasized the advantages of the immediate-loading method, highlighting its minimally invasive nature, reduced patient discomfort, and outstanding functional and aesthetic outcomes.

The success of the Bacău 2025 edition reinforces the innovative direction that Romanian dentistry is taking — one focused on excellence, technological advancement, and patient-centered care. Moreover, it establishes Bacău as a new national hub for professional training and innovation in implantology, strengthening Romania’s position within the broader European landscape of advanced dental medicine.