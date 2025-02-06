Increase in the Number of Foreign-Invested Companies in Bacău County

In November 2024, Bacău County recorded 14 newly registered companies with foreign participation, accounting for 2.17% of the national total. This performance places the county in the 8th position in Romania’s county ranking.

The top positions in this category are held by Bucharest, which accounts for 55.35% of total registrations, followed by Ilfov County (8.22%) and Timiș County (4.34%). Regarding the North-East region, its six counties together account for 6.05% of all newly registered companies with foreign participation. Among them, Bacău and Iași counties lead the regional ranking, each with 14 registrations, equivalent to 2.17% of the region’s total.

Subscribed Share Capital

The total subscribed share capital of newly registered companies in Bacău County amounted to 90.8 thousand RON, representing 61.81% of the North-East region and 5.11% of the national total.

Based on this indicator, the leading counties in Romania are:

Bucharest – 75.22%

Constanța – 6.23%

Bacău – 5.11%

Timiș – 3.72%

This increase in registrations and invested capital in Bacău County confirms positive trends in attracting foreign investments, contributing to the development of the local business environment and the region’s economic growth.