How to Prepare Our Cats for Autumn: A Practical Guide

As the seasons change, cats feel the differences in temperature and light just like we do. To ensure their comfort and health during the colder months, it’s important to take a few simple but essential steps.

1. Grooming

In autumn, cats begin to change their coat in preparation for the cold season.

Regular brushing: Brushing daily or every other day helps remove dead hair and reduces the risk of hairballs.

Occasional baths: If your cat tolerates baths, a light wash with a cat-specific shampoo can help.

2. Nutrition

As temperatures drop, cats need more energy to maintain their body heat.

More nutritious food: You can slightly increase the protein and fat content in their diet, after consulting your veterinarian.

Hydration: Even if they are less active, cats should always have access to fresh water.

3. Health Check

Autumn is the ideal time for a veterinary check-up.

Vaccinations and deworming: Make sure vaccines are up to date and that your cat is protected against internal and external parasites.

General examination: Checking ears, eyes, teeth, and claws helps prevent health issues.

4. Home Comfort

Cats love warmth and comfort during the colder season.

Warm beds and resting spots: Place beds near radiators or in areas protected from drafts.

Toys and activities: As days get shorter, provide extra mental and physical stimulation to prevent boredom.

5. Outdoor Safety

If your cat has access to the yard or outdoors:

Avoid extreme cold: Limit outdoor time on very cold or rainy days.

Protected shelter: Provide a warm, dry, and wind-protected shelter for necessary outdoor trips.

Preparing your cat for autumn means more than grooming and feeding: it’s about health, comfort, and attention to their special needs as the days grow colder. With a few simple adjustments, your cat will stay happy, healthy, and ready to face the cold season.