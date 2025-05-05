How Much Do Cherries Cost in Onești? The Price Tag That Sparked Outrage and Irony Online

Cherry season has officially begun—but instead of the sweet flavor eagerly awaited by Romanian consumers, it kicked off with a bitter surprise that left many rubbing their eyes in disbelief. In a market in the town of Onești, a single price tag for cherries was enough to ignite a wave of online reactions, quickly going viral on social media.

A local woman posted a photo of the jaw-dropping price along with a sarcastic caption that struck a nerve. The image triggered dozens of comments, shares, and memes, as netizens responded with a mix of outrage, humor, and resignation in the face of an economic reality that feels harder and harder to swallow—even when it comes to something as simple and seasonal as cherries.

Some chalked up the astronomical price to the early-season scarcity, while others pointed directly at pure market speculation. Either way, the photo has become a symbol of growing frustration over price hikes and the increasing cost of living.

So how much do cherries actually cost at the Onești market? Let’s just say this: if you’re living on a minimum pension, you might be able to afford just a few small bags—barely enough change left to light a candle at church.

“Six kilos of cherries = one pension. The rest is for prayer candles.”

That’s the caption accompanying the viral Facebook post, likely from a pensioner in Onești, offering a bitterly ironic summary of how many Romanians are feeling these days.

The posted price sparked immediate reactions—ranging from jokes and memes to serious indignation. Some users compared it to cherry prices in other European countries, noting that even at peak season, cherries there can be several times cheaper than in Romania.

Speculation or Economic Reality?

Market analysts explain that the first local cherries of the season are always expensive due to limited supply and high demand. However, the price witnessed in Onești goes well beyond normal seasonal fluctuations.

Prices are expected to drop significantly in the coming weeks as larger quantities of locally grown cherries arrive on the market. Until then, for many Romanians, cherries remain a luxury fruit—meant for the shop window, not the family table.

Curious what the actual price was? The sign speaks for itself: 200 lei per kilogram. Yes, you read that right. Cherries—priced like jewelry.