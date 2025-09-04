Hollywood Icon Eric Roberts Shines in Romania at Exclusive “I Success” Event

Romania rolled out the red carpet for Eric Roberts, as the Hollywood legend made a rare appearance at an exclusive I Success gathering, the global platform created by Eduard Irimia.

The star-studded evening brought together top entrepreneurs, cultural figures, and I Success award winners from the past year – all eager to meet one of cinema’s most iconic names.

The event, powered by Oliveris (the premium brand owned by Cosmina Mahara of Oradea), blended glamour, business, and inspiration in equal measure. One of the most memorable highlights? The emotional encounter between Roberts and rising Romanian boxing talent Dragoș Dulhac from Bacău.

Irimia, a pioneer in the combat sports industry, proudly introduced the young fighter to the actor. Roberts was visibly impressed, congratulating Dulhac personally for his achievements and determination.

Adding even more exclusivity, just 20 hand-picked guests were invited to a private dinner with Roberts – an intimate affair held in an elegant, refined setting.

Among those present were Cristina and Felix Cancel, the visionary founders of Venus Luxury, whose international reputation for elegance and quality matched the tone of the evening. Their presence, alongside Dulhac, underlined the mix of sophistication, talent, and ambition that defined the event.

Beyond their entrepreneurial success, the Cancels are also known for their commitment to supporting Romanian excellence – from elite athletes to cultural initiatives with a positive social impact.

The celebration unfolded at the National Golf Resort near Bucharest, a stunning venue that perfectly reflected the prestige and global reach of the I Success brand.

“It was an honor to share Dragoș Dulhac’s story and fighting spirit with Eric Roberts. These moments prove that Romania has champions and talents deserving worldwide recognition,” said Eduard Irimia, the mastermind behind the event.