Hidroelectrica Tests Dam Gates in Bacău: Beware of Rising Water Levels on the Bistrița and Siret Rivers!

Hidroelectrica SA has announced that between March 24-28, 2025, it will conduct operational tests on the dam gates of the Bistrița and Siret rivers in Bacău County.

These operations will cause a significant increase in downstream water flow, reaching up to 150 cubic meters per second, compared to the usual level of approximately 2 cubic meters per second. Company representatives warn that these sudden changes can pose a danger to those near the rivers.

Fishermen, locals, and individuals engaging in activities in floodplain areas are advised to avoid staying near the watercourses to prevent potential incidents.

Authorities recommend following on-site instructions and warnings, emphasizing that such operations are crucial for ensuring the safety of hydrotechnical infrastructure.