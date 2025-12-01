Grup Șerban Holding Inaugurates the Moldavia Poultry Farm

– a €11.5 Million Investment Aimed at Reducing Romania’s Egg Deficit – and Announces Expansion of Vegetable Storage Capacity to Over 50,000 Tons by 2028

Grup Șerban Holding, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO Premium market under the ticker GSH, inaugurated on November 25 the Moldavia Poultry Farm. The facility is strategically located along the European Road E85, in Orbeni commune, Bacău County—one of the busiest traffic routes in Romania.

The event was attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin-Ionuț Barbu, bringing together more than 80 guests, including officials, business leaders, investors, strategic partners, and media representatives. It marks a decisive step for Romania’s food security at a time when the market is facing a significant shortage of fresh eggs.

The €11.5 million project includes €7.5 million in non-reimbursable funding granted through support programs dedicated to the poultry sector. It stands as one of the most important investments in Romania’s poultry infrastructure, designed to boost domestic production capacity and ensure a stable supply of locally produced eggs.

Covering nearly 55,000 square meters, the farm includes eight halls for adult laying hens (160,000 birds) and two halls for replacement pullets (40,000 birds). The annual production capacity is estimated at 50 million eggs, which will be marketed under the Moldavia brand—the new private label of Grup Șerban Holding, dedicated to consumers who prefer Romanian, safe, high-quality products.

Focused on Romanian Consumers

The investment is driven by a vision of modernization and sustainability. The farm complies with European standards on animal welfare and environmental protection, integrates advanced technologies for energy efficiency, and expands the company’s portfolio with the launch of the Moldavia brand.

The project also increases the added value within the company’s integrated agri-food chain and supports its long-term development objectives.

“Moldavia Farm is a responsibly built project, designed with Romanian consumers in mind and aligned with the real needs of the market. At a time when Romania is facing an egg shortage, we are introducing a modern, efficient capacity fully integrated into our sustainable development vision. Under the Moldavia brand, we are committed to delivering a safe, consistent Romanian product at the highest standards,” stated Nicolae Șerban, CEO of Grup Șerban Holding.

Expanding Storage Capacity

Following the inauguration and tour of the farm, guests also visited Grup Șerban’s vegetable storage and processing facilities in Sascut, which—together with the unit in Căiuți—currently make up the company’s largest integrated cold storage infrastructure. With a total capacity of 21,500 tons, Grup Șerban is already positioned as one of Romania’s most significant players in the vegetable storage segment.

This infrastructure will be substantially expanded through a new project financed under Measure DR-22 – Investments in the Conditioning, Storage, and Processing of Agricultural and Horticultural Products, for which Grup Șerban recently obtained the construction permit.

Through this major project, the company’s storage capacity will exceed 50,000 tons by 2028—establishing Grup Șerban as Romania’s largest vegetable storage operator and a key player in ensuring stability and development across the national agri-food chain.

Through these integrated projects—spanning poultry, crop production, and logistics—Grup Șerban Holding strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable agribusiness, able to supply the market with high-quality Romanian products and contribute decisively to the country’s food security.