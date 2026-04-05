Four-Year-Old Child Revived After Road Accident Thanks to Off-Duty Police Officer and Medical Student

A four-year-old child was saved after being involved in a road accident on the DN11A national road in the town of Podu Turcului, thanks to the swift intervention of an off-duty police officer and a medical student.

According to preliminary information, at around 09:30 a.m., a 27-year-old woman driving a car on DN11A struck the child after the minor allegedly crossed the road in an unauthorized area without ensuring it was safe to do so.

Following the impact, the child suffered severe injuries and went into cardio-respiratory arrest.

An off-duty police officer, who happened to be nearby and was dressed in civilian clothes, and a medical student quickly stepped in to provide first aid. The two immediately began resuscitation maneuvers and continued their efforts until the ambulance crew arrived, successfully restoring the child’s vital signs.

The minor was subsequently taken over by the medical team and transported to a hospital for further specialized treatment.

Police said the driver tested negative for alcohol. A criminal investigation has been opened for negligent bodily injury.

Authorities noted that the rapid mobilization and effective intervention of the police officer and the medical student helped avert a tragedy at the last moment.