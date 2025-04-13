Four Collective Layoffs in Bacău County in 2025

In 2025, Bacău County is facing four cases of collective layoffs, affecting both local businesses and national companies. The list includes two firms based in the county and two large corporations operating nationwide, all of which have announced significant workforce reductions.

One construction company initiated a collective dismissal process as early as February 10, 2025, targeting around 100 employees out of a total workforce of 222. Additionally, a company based in Onești, with 1,522 employees, is planning to lay off 260 staff members between March and May 2025.

On the national level, two major companies in the energy sector have also announced workforce cuts, some of which will affect employees in Bacău County.

One of these companies plans to lay off approximately 280 employees nationwide, starting February 27, 2025, while the second company is expected to terminate 64 positions between April and June 2025.

These staff reduction measures reflect ongoing economic challenges and restructuring efforts across various industries. The impact on affected employees and the local community is expected to unfold in the coming months.