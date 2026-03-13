F-16 Fighter Pilot Who Died After Trying to Save a Dog to Be Buried Saturday in Agăș

Captain Octavian Palferenț, a Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter pilot who died after attempting to rescue a dog that had fallen into a water basin, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 14, in his hometown of Agăș, Bacău County.

According to family members and close friends, the funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the New Church of Saint Dumitru in the village of Goioasa, Agăș commune. Those wishing to pay their respects are expected to attend the ceremony and offer a final tribute to the officer.

“With deep regret we announce that the funeral ceremony for Captain Octavian Palferenț will take place on March 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the New Church of Saint Dumitru in Goioasa. Those who wish to say goodbye are welcome to attend and pay tribute to the man who leaves behind respect, gratitude and the memory of someone who carried his wings with honor,” relatives said in a message.

Captain Palferenț died on Tuesday, March 10, around 5:30 p.m., inside the 86th Air Base “Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță” in Fetești.

According to a statement from the Romanian Air Force and the Ministry of National Defence, the officer, who served with the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” in Câmpia Turzii, was on duty at the Fetești base at the time of the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that he intervened to rescue a dog that had fallen into a water basin located within the base. A colleague pulled him out of the water, while base personnel immediately began resuscitation maneuvers until a medical team arrived. Despite their efforts, the young officer could not be saved.

Investigators are now working to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy. One of the hypotheses being examined is that the pilot may have suffered thermal shock, as the water in the basin was extremely cold.

Originally from Agăș commune, Octavian Palferenț had chosen a military career from a young age, enrolling in military institutions at just 14 years old. He later fulfilled his childhood dream of flying by becoming a fighter pilot on the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Those who knew him say he was deeply passionate about animals and had his own dog, to which he was very attached. “He would have given his life for dogs,” the grandmother of his wife said.

The community in Agăș, as well as former teachers and acquaintances, have sent messages of condolence, remembering him as a brave and dedicated young man.

Captain Octavian Palferenț was 30 years old and had recently married.