European Funds for Education: Vladnic Middle School in Parincea Upgraded with Over €350,000

Students in the village of Vladnic, Parincea commune, will start the new school year in a fully renovated school, thanks to an investment supported by European funds. The project, valued at over €350,000, was primarily financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), with a significant contribution from the local community.

MEP Dragoș Benea highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting that modernizing schools in disadvantaged areas directly benefits students and raises the level of education and development in rural communities.

“This is a clear example of the tangible advantages of European funds. When invested in schools, especially in places with limited resources, the results are all the more valuable. People make the place, and in Vladnic this has been fully demonstrated,” Dragoș Benea stated.

The inauguration was attended by Mayor Sorin Roșu, alongside representatives of the Bacău Social Democratic organization, during a ceremony marking the start of the school year.

The Vladnic investment confirms that European funds can visibly transform rural communities, bringing modern educational facilities even to areas where material resources are limited.