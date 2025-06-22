Electronic Identity Card Now Available Throughout Bacău County

All residents of Bacău County can now apply for the Electronic Identity Card (CEI), regardless of their locality or the specific civil registration office they are assigned to. The announcement was made by Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț, President of the Bacău County Council, who welcomed the successful implementation of this modern system across the entire county.

“The Electronic Identity Card is now accessible throughout Bacău County!” the County Council President stated on her official page. This initiative is part of the national project “Funds for a Modern and Reformed Romania”, financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

How to Obtain the CEI

Appointments for obtaining the new identity card must be made exclusively online via the Ministry of Internal Affairs portal: https://hub.mai.ro/cei/programari

According to official information, the first CEI is free of charge for all Romanian citizens aged 14 and over, subject to available funding under the PNRR.

Authorities also emphasized that citizens can apply for the CEI even if their current ID card is still valid, meaning they do not need to wait for its expiration to switch to the new format.

For complete details, user guides, and explanations of CEI functionalities, citizens can visit the official platform: https://carteadeidentitate.gov.ro

A Key Step Toward Digital Administration

Cristina Breahnă-Pravăț expressed her appreciation to the team at the Bacău County Directorate for Population Records, which operates under the County Council’s coordination, for their efforts in rolling out this major initiative locally.

“Thank you to my colleagues at the Bacău County Directorate for Population Records for completing the complex process of implementing the CEI throughout Bacău County,” said the County Council President.

The new Electronic Identity Card offers enhanced security, access to digital public services, and alignment with European standards for personal documents — marking a significant milestone in modernizing public administration and digitizing the relationship between the state and its citizens.