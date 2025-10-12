Dulhac Becomes Super Champion!

As expected, Dragoș Dulhac’s fight against the German-Polish boxer Rafal Kwiatkowski for the WBF-LBF-AMB titles was the toughest match of his Master Boxing career — tough, but victorious!

Dulhac secured a KO in the sixth and final round, even though he had been on the verge of losing on points. Remarkably, he had already delivered two knockdowns in the second round and another in the fifth, but the crowd, the atmosphere, and the judges in Vilseck seemed to favor the hometown fighter. Despite Dulhac’s dominant moments, the judges had awarded more points to Kwiatkowski before the final round began.

Summoning every last ounce of strength after five exhausting rounds against an opponent in outstanding shape, the Romanian launched a furious attack, ultimately overwhelming Kwiatkowski with a relentless barrage of punches.

Both Kwiatkowski and the German audience showed sportsmanship, acknowledging Dulhac’s superiority despite having their celebration spoiled.

The small Romanian fan section erupted in cheers as Dulhac proudly wore one belt around his waist and two over his shoulders. It’s likely that no one in Master Boxing has ever accumulated as many belts as Dragoș Dulhac!

The Bacău native overcame this major challenge thanks to the support of thousands of fans at home, his sponsors — Noblesse Group, Venus Luxury Brands by Criss, and Trinity Contractors — and his trainers, Gabriel Șova, Valentin Bârgăoanu, and Ciprian Tomiță.

The story of invincibility of the multiple-time world champion in Master Boxing, Dragoș Dulhac, continues. Let’s stay curious and continue to give him the moral support he deserves for the way he represents us. Congratulations, Dragoș Dulhac!