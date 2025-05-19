Dragoș Dulhac, Once Again WFC King in Hungary: KO in the Second Round

The highlight of the second day at the WFC galas in Baja (Hungary) featured the reigning 86 kg champion, Dragoș Dulhac, defending his title against Hungarian challenger Toth Istvan.

After a cautious first round, during which Dulhac realized he shouldn’t engage in a war of attrition with his tenacious opponent, the Bacău-born boxer started landing powerful shots. Midway through the round, a straight punch to Toth’s face softened him up, and the following assaults from Dulhac sealed the deal. A short right hook sent the Hungarian to the canvas, unable to beat the count.

Among Europe’s Elite Boxing Schools

It was an impressive victory—one of the most spectacular moments of the entire festival of classic boxing and mixed martial arts. And that’s no small feat, given the scale of the event, which brought together over 600 participants, all either seasoned professionals or future stars in the making.

Athletes came from all around the world, even across the ocean. But the dominant language heard in the beautiful Baja venue was English, thanks to a large, tight-knit group from the UK. Clubs from former Yugoslavia, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, Italy, and France were also strongly represented—a true Tower of Babel. This traditional Baja competition, organized entirely privately, is a source of pride for the local community and for all of Hungary.

Dulhac, Now a Living Legend of the WFC

With another €50,000 prize under his belt, Dragoș Dulhac has become a living legend of the WFC’s prestigious boxing and MMA festival—a name recognized by officials, coaches, and fighters from every corner of the globe. At 50 years old, he remains in impeccable physical shape, with an unmatched boxing technique and brilliant ring IQ.

He is truly unique in Romania and one of the few in Europe—or even the world—able to maintain elite-level boxing performance at such an age. It’s worth noting that Toth Istvan is about 15 years younger—a pattern we’ve seen time and time again in recent years, as Dulhac consistently defends his professional title.

As a side note, just two matches after Dulhac vs. Toth, the super-heavyweight title was contested. The reigning champion, a Black Hungarian boxer, had previously admitted that he couldn’t surpass Dulhac in their category, which led him to „seek refuge” in a higher weight class.

Noblesse Obligé!

Dragoș Dulhac was awarded his trophy surrounded by the Romanian contingent in Baja, led by his coach Vasile Palade, followed by architect Silvian Cortez—a close collaborator of the Master Boxing Bacău club (founded by Dulhac himself on an American concept)—as well as members of a Kempo club from Bucharest who were competing in the MMA branch of the event.

We’re proud to note that the large check issued by WFC bore the logo of his main sponsor, Noblesse Group, prominently displayed—just like on the entire gear of Dulhac’s technical staff.

A shout-out is also due to another sponsor, Venus Luxury Brands by Criss, whose support helped secure yet another successful WFC title defense!