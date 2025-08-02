Dragoș Dulhac and the Famous Conor McGregor – A Close Collaboration Through Raj Vrânceanu

The global phenomenon Master Boxing has gained a new and reliable pillar through the close collaboration between well-known professional boxing champions Dragoș Dulhac and Conor McGregor.

Raj Vrânceanu, the coach of the famous Irish athlete, was Dragoș Dulhac’s guest for a few days and conducted training sessions at the Master Boxing Bacău gym, which belongs to his good friend from Bacău.

It was a great opportunity for Dragoș Dulhac’s students to „absorb” some of the professional attitude from abroad. Raj Vrânceanu, a former renowned Romanian heavyweight boxer and now Conor McGregor’s head boxing coach, has also gained a strong reputation for his excellent work within the Irish star’s technical staff. A new, pleasant and useful reunion with the great Raj!

Let us remind you that Dragoș Dulhac is currently preparing for an extremely important match, which will bring together three belts and will take place on his valuable opponent’s home turf – German boxer Jurgen Grabossch – in Munich, on August 29.

To ensure that Dragoș Dulhac is in peak form for this triple world title match, Raj Vrânceanu has left him a valuable sparring partner, trained in McGregor’s own gym. We’re talking about young Patrick Mihoc, who will stay with Dulhac throughout part of August.

Together with coach Vasile Palade, with his new acquaintance Patrick Mihoc, and with support from sponsors – Noblesse Group of Companies, Venus Luxury by Criss, and Metropolitan Star Auto – Dragoș Dulhac will once again keep us on the edge of our seats and conquer new heights.

Stay tuned – exciting events and major news are on the way!