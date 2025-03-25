Devastating Fire at the Church in Prohozești, Poduri Commune

Firefighters were called to extinguish a massive fire that broke out on the roof of a church in the village of Prohozești, Poduri commune.

Five fire engines with water and foam, along with a SMURD ambulance, were dispatched to the scene, manned by 19 firefighters from the Onești Fire Department and the Comănești Intervention Unit. Additionally, the Volunteer Emergency Service and DelGaz Grid were alerted. Upon arrival, crews found the fire raging over an area of approximately 250 square meters, affecting both the church and a nearby annex. The commander of the Moinești Fire Department also joined the response efforts.

The parish priest, a 62-year-old man, suffered a panic attack and was taken by the SMURD ambulance for medical care.

The flames completely consumed the church and its interior belongings, covering a total area of about 250 square meters. Initial investigations suggest that the probable cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to assess the damage and prevent similar incidents in the future.