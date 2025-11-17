Claudiu Târziu: “The right to life is non-negotiable. Europe must not turn abortion into a mandatory fundamental right for all member states.”

Claudiu-Richard Târziu, ECR Member of the European Parliament, publicly announced a firm stance against the European Citizens’ Initiative “My Voice, My Choice”, debated this week in the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM).

The initiative calls for abortion to be recognized as a “fundamental right” within the European Union and for member states to be required to provide free and unconditional access to pregnancy termination.

The FEMM Committee’s report — adopted by a majority — urges the European Commission to create a unified legislative framework for access to abortion, to include the procedure in the public healthcare systems of all member states, and to examine amending the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights to explicitly list abortion among the rights it guarantees.

The document will be put to a vote in the European Parliament’s plenary session in the coming period.

“This is not just a political decision, but about the very definition of human dignity”

In an official statement, MEP Claudiu Târziu warned of the major consequences such an initiative could have for European society:

“This proposal represents a serious step toward turning a deeply human, moral and spiritual issue into a mere technical-administrative decision.

Abortion cannot be reduced to a standardized ‘medical service.’ It involves the life of an unborn child and the conscience of the woman.

Introducing abortion as a fundamental right would transform European culture into one of resignation, weakened human bonds and the relativization of life.”

Three major risks for member states

Târziu identified three key areas of concern:

Limiting national sovereignty

“Today, each state sets its own legislation on abortion. If the Union imposes uniform rules, national traditions, cultures and values will be ignored in favor of a centralized ideology in Brussels.”

Pressure on doctors

“In countries where abortion is considered a fundamental right, doctors who refuse on grounds of conscience are often intimidated or marginalized. The freedom of the medical profession must be protected.”

Lack of real support for women

“True freedom is not pushing a woman in crisis to make a difficult decision alone. It is offering real support: counseling, material assistance, human solidarity — not imposed, standardized, cold solutions.”

“Romania has a Christian and cultural tradition in which life is considered sacred”

Târziu emphasized that Romania must preserve its moral identity and fundamental values:

“Romania has a Christian and cultural tradition in which life is held sacred. Most Romanians believe the state should support the woman and the child, not turn abortion into a ‘normal’ solution fully financed with public money.

Life is the first human right. If it becomes relative, all other rights lose their meaning.”

Political position: a vote against in plenary

The MEP confirmed he will vote against the FEMM report in the plenary session of the European Parliament:

“Not to judge anyone. Not to minimize real tragedies. But because the right to life is the foundation of all rights. I will vote for life, for women supported, for children protected, for a Europe that does not lose its soul.”

Context: The “My Voice, My Choice” initiative

The My Voice, My Choice European Citizens’ Initiative was launched in 2024 by several pro-choice organizations across Europe, seeking EU-wide recognition of abortion as a fundamental right. Under EU rules, if the initiative gathers at least one million signatures from at least seven member states, the European Commission is obliged to examine the proposal.

Claudiu Târziu reiterates his conservative, pro-life position, warning against potential ideological uniformity at the EU level and calling for the protection of national sovereignty and traditional values.