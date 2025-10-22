Claudiu Târziu: Education Is Not Optional – Neither for the State Nor for Families

Romania is facing one of the most severe social crises of the last decades, warns Claudiu-Richard Târziu, MEP for the ECR group and president of the Conservative Action Party. In a firm statement, he emphasized that education must be treated as a national security priority, not a discretionary campaign issue or a field for ideological experiments.

„Romania is hit hard by a silent social catastrophe, with medium- and long-term effects difficult to estimate. The theoretical and professional preparation of the population is alarmingly declining, while our country records the highest rate of school dropout in the European Union. Approximately half of high school students are functionally illiterate, and 1% of Romania’s population is completely illiterate,” Târziu said.

According to the Conservative Action leader, superficial reforms over the past 35 years have brought Romanian education to the brink. Every education minister brought their own vision, without a coherent long-term strategy, and the effects are evident today: students’ skills are drastically declining, the prestige of trades has collapsed, and the labor market is blocked by a lack of specialists.

„Today, we can no longer afford to experiment at the expense of future generations. We face a major shortage of skilled workers, tradespeople, and specialists that increasingly paralyzes the labor market and state institutions. Education is not a luxury. It is the foundation of civilization and the guarantee of our future as a nation,” Târziu added.

Education – A National Security Priority

Claudiu Târziu asserts that the state must send a clear signal: education is not optional. School dropout before completing compulsory education must be treated as a serious issue of family and social responsibility.

„Responsibility for a child’s schooling rests entirely with the family and legal guardians, but the state has the obligation to provide concrete support to families lacking the minimum resources to send their children to school. Education cannot be a social lottery – it must be guaranteed for every Romanian child, regardless of their background,” the conservative leader stressed.

Two Key Measures to Halt the Decline in Education

To stop the continuous deterioration of the education system, Târziu proposes two radical yet realistic and absolutely necessary measures:

Establishing a “Minimum Student Basket”

Local authorities should provide twice a year a minimum set of goods to children from disadvantaged families, including clothing, footwear, and school supplies.

This measure would eliminate one of the main causes of school dropout – extreme poverty – and ensure decent conditions for attending school.

„No child should miss school because they lack shoes or a backpack. The minimum student basket is a small investment for the state but a huge one for the future of a generation,” Târziu said.

Temporarily Suspending All Tax Benefits and Social Aid for Families Who Allow School Dropout

If a minor student unjustifiably abandons classes and does not complete their school requirements for a semester, the school will notify local authorities, who will suspend all financial support provided to the family.

Sanctions can only be lifted once the student is re-enrolled in school.

„Social aid must support responsibility, not indifference. We cannot passively finance neglect toward children’s education. It is a moral and national duty to restore respect for school and the value of effort,” Târziu emphasized.

Education – A Vital Investment for Romania’s Future

In conclusion, the president of the Conservative Action party warns that Romania can no longer afford superficial reforms or sterile negotiations.

„We are condemned to quickly close the gap with the developed EU countries. Education and professional training are not optional expenses but vital investments for national security. Romania’s future is decided now, in every classroom, every village, every family. School must become the community’s center of gravity and a source of dignity for every Romanian,” Claudiu Târziu concluded.