Celebration with Awards in Orbeni

The Youth Center Hall in Orbeni commune proved to be too small for the large audience that came to attend the event organized on Sunday, August 17, by the Orbeni Town Hall and Local Council.

Instead of the traditional Wheat Festival, usually held on the commune’s day, the Orbeni community celebrated differently this year. With a very limited budget, the funds allocated to the 5th edition of the Wheat Festival in Orbeni were redirected to ongoing investment projects. However, Mayor Costache Popa found solutions to reward the most deserving children of the commune – the most diligent students, the most hardworking and perseverant kids, those who achieved outstanding academic results and demonstrated exemplary behavior, showing respect both at school and in society. The initiative was meant to motivate and encourage other children, who have not yet succeeded, to study more diligently, to take learning more seriously, to be respectful, and to behave properly towards teachers, parents, and all those involved in their education.

Teachers who guided the children of Orbeni toward success in their studies were also rewarded with diplomas and medals.

The senior couples who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary were not forgotten either. They were serenaded with the song “Happy Birthday” and received diplomas, flowers, and small monetary gifts. In addition, the mayor acknowledged the successful participation of children from Orbeni and Scurta in the activities of the “Spic de grâu” (Ear of Wheat) ensemble, which this year celebrated its 6th anniversary. The achievements of this ensemble’s members can be seen on social media posts, on their YouTube channel, in television appearances, and in the multitude of diplomas, awards, and trophies obtained at various contests and festivals. The program began with a religious service officiated by the priests of the commune.

At the opening of the show, the vocal group “Spic de grâu” performed the commune’s “anthem” of the same name, composed by Maria Șalaru.

In addition to her other activities, Mrs. Șalaru also mentors children whose parents work abroad. Among them are Loredana, Iustina, and Teodora Bujor. On Sunday, August 17, the Bujor family from Ardeoani, Bacău County, while vacationing in Romania, also stopped in Orbeni. Although born in Italy, the girls sang together with their mother a song from Maria Șalaru’s repertoire, “Come Home, Little Romanians”, proving not only that they have learned to speak Romanian correctly, but also to sing in the Moldavian dialect. They also proudly represent Moldavian folklore and traditional costumes from the Bacău region at cultural events in northern Italy – Cremona, Turin, Milan – as members of the “Trăistuța” ensemble, founded and led by Ecaterina Pîslariu.

The show then featured performances by: Eva Butacu, Ilinca Comănici, Darius Dumitrache, Sofia Dumitrache, Ilinca Drăgușin, Delia Dumitru, Alesia Comănac, Maria Mîndrișoru, Sofia Angheluță, Antonia Angheluță, Maria Tiliță, Nicu and Ariana Cojocaru, Denis Sabău, Mara Rău, Eduard Pavel, Bianca Vrînceanu, as well as the youngest “ears of wheat” – Bianca Spătaru, Maia Cleanu, Claudia Spătaru, and Rareș Mereuță.

The event was hosted by Mara Rău and Eduard Pavel.

The county officials were also present: MP Costel Dunava – a native of Orbeni, the Prefect of Bacău County Claudiu-Augustin Ilișanu, and the County School Inspector General, Mrs. Ana Maria Egarmin. In a rare gesture for politicians, they stayed until the very end, joyfully and admiringly watching the performance offered by the members of the “Spic de grâu” ensemble, led by folk singer and vocal coach at the Popular School of Arts and Crafts in Bacău, Mrs. Maria Șalaru.

In addition to diplomas, medals, and cash prizes, children and all participants also enjoyed bakery products offered by “Pambac” Bacău.

Sponsors: Marin Mihai – Hidroconstrucția, Silvian Păduraru – SC Servrut SRL, Romeo Păduraru – SC Moldinstal Moinești, Nicu Șerban – SC Interagroaliment SRL, Dănuț Degeratu – Pambac SA.