Cancer Patient Saved by Surgeons at Bacău County Emergency Hospital

A groundbreaking surgical procedure was recently performed at Bacău County Emergency Hospital (SJU Bacău), marking a first-of-its-kind intervention at the county level.

The case involved a highly complex oncological condition in the oro-maxillofacial region, treated by Dr. Ovidiu Cristian Scovronschi, a senior specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery. The patient, a 52-year-old woman from an urban area, had been diagnosed with an advanced form of squamous cell carcinoma, affecting the right half of her tongue, with regional spread.

A former smoker of 10 years, the patient had quit more than four years ago. The disease began manifesting earlier this year.

„We performed a hemiglosso-pelvectomy, a complex surgical procedure used for treating advanced oral cancers. This was followed by a modified radical cervical lymph node dissection, type I, ipsilateral and supra-omohyoid contralateral. The postoperative intraoral defect was reconstructed immediately using an ipsilateral pectoralis major myocutaneous flap, a technique that allows both volumetric and functional restoration. For respiratory safety, we also performed a temporary tracheostomy,” explained Dr. Ovidiu Cristian Scovronschi.

The extensive tissue removal and immediate reconstruction were crucial for the patient’s prognosis, postoperative recovery, and maintaining a good quality of life moving forward.

The patient is currently in the postoperative recovery phase, under close monitoring by a multidisciplinary medical team, and is showing favorable progress. She has already started to speak again, and the outlook is highly positive. If her evolution remains stable, she is expected to be discharged next week.

The patient will continue treatment with a combined radio-chemotherapy protocol, as recommended in oncological care.

This case highlights the integrated approach—combining oncology, surgery, and reconstruction—that not only saved the patient’s life but also provided real prospects for functional and aesthetic rehabilitation.

The multidisciplinary surgical team was composed of:

Dr. Ovidiu Scovronschi , an expert in complex oncological pathologies and facial reconstruction;

Dr. Georgel Dahnovici , anesthesiologist and head of the ICU department;

Corina Antoche and Mirabela Chiorcea , OMF surgery nurses;

Mădălina Machidon, part of the anesthesiology team.

This intervention represents a benchmark of professional excellence, proving once again that SJU Bacău is capable of performing high-complexity procedures comparable to those in top international medical centers.

„This intervention was not just a technical success, but a human one, involving the full support of the Bacău medical system. It’s also a result of the hospital’s current leadership, which embraces a progressive vision focused on performance and innovation. I must also acknowledge the key role played by the Bacău County Council, whose efforts in equipping the hospital with state-of-the-art medical technology have made such complex surgeries possible, ultimately saving lives. In the face of aggressive oncological conditions, surgery must be radical, and immediate reconstruction is essential for the patient’s quality of life and hope. It is a team effort, rooted in a holistic vision of medicine,” emphasized Dr. Ovidiu Cristian Scovronschi.

Bacău County Emergency Hospital remains the only medical facility in the county equipped to handle such complex cases. Through this successful intervention, SJU Bacău reaffirms its position as a key center for integrated treatment of complex oncological conditions, standing out through the expertise of its medical staff and its commitment to innovation and medical excellence.