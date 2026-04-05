Buhuși Hospital Performs First Laser Lithotripsy Procedure

The “Prof. Dr. Eduard Apetrei” Hospital in Buhuși has performed its first lithotripsy procedure using laser technology, marking a new step in the development of minimally invasive urology services at the medical facility.

The intervention addressed a complex case involving a large bladder stone, which was completely fragmented using laser technology. According to hospital representatives, the procedure was carried out under maximum safety conditions and without complications.

The newly acquired laser equipment allows doctors to treat a wide range of urological conditions, including bladder stones, ureteral stones through semi-rigid ureteroscopy, and kidney stones, even in difficult-to-reach areas, through flexible ureteroscopy. Physicians say the technology offers multiple benefits for patients, including minimally invasive procedures, faster recovery, reduced risk of complications, and shorter hospital stays.

The first procedure of this type was performed by the hospital’s urology team, consisting of specialist doctors Dr. Dinu Teodor Petru and Dr. Druța Sandu.

Representatives of the “Prof. Dr. Eduard Apetrei” Hospital in Buhuși said the introduction of this technology confirms the institution’s strategic direction toward investing in modern medical equipment and developing healthcare services that meet current standards, for the benefit of patients in the region.

Laser lithotripsy is a modern, minimally invasive medical procedure used in urology to fragment and remove urinary tract stones located in the bladder, ureter, or kidneys. The intervention is performed endoscopically by inserting very fine instruments through natural pathways, without surgical incisions. Laser energy is used to break the stones into very small fragments that can later be naturally eliminated or extracted with specialized instruments. The method offers high precision, reduces the risk of complications, and enables rapid patient recovery with shorter hospitalization periods.