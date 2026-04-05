Bacău’s New Athletic Park to Be Officially Inaugurated on May 2

The new Athletic Park in the city of Bacău will be officially inaugurated on May 2, Romania’s National Youth Day, in the presence of Olympic marathon champion Constantina Diță, Member of the European Parliament Dragoș Benea announced.

According to Benea, the athlete accepted the invitation during a meeting in Brussels, on the sidelines of an event marking the 50th anniversary of the first “perfect 10” achieved by Nadia Comăneci at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

“I believe this will be a good opportunity to once again highlight a sports facility that is attracting more and more residents of Bacău toward physical activity and a healthy lifestyle,” Benea said.

Athletic Park is described as an innovative concept developed following consultations with athletes and residents of the municipality. The project was carried out through a partnership between the Bacău County Council and Bacău City Hall, which transformed a vacant lot into a modern sports infrastructure.

The investment benefited from approximately €16 million in European funds and is considered by its initiators an important achievement in urban regeneration and sports infrastructure development.

According to Benea, the project represents an example of administrative cooperation and successful attraction of European funding, while the new sports facility is described as unique in south-eastern Europe.