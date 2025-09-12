Bacău’s Historic School Reborn After €10 Million Renovation

In a year marked by protests and uncertainty in Romania’s education system, the city of Bacău has found a reason to celebrate. The landmark building of Colegiul Național “Vasile Alecsandri” has reopened after a comprehensive €10 million renovation, funded through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The century-old structure, built between 1925 and 1934, underwent a full rehabilitation over the course of 12 months. The project, implemented by Bacău City Hall and executed by the consortium SC BRECHT AG SRL – SC INSPETI BUILDING RESTAURATION SRL, focused on structural consolidation, energy efficiency, and the preservation of architectural heritage.

Inside the main building—known as “corpul A”—students and teachers now benefit from 19 refurbished classrooms and laboratories, all equipped with new furniture and modern educational technology. The surrounding courtyard has been fully redesigned, with green spaces, outdoor study areas, a multi-sport field, a basketball court, and fitness facilities. Accessibility has also improved, with the addition of a lift and ramps for people with disabilities.

The renovation comes just in time for the institution’s delayed centenary celebrations. Founded in 1921 as the “Secondary School for Girls,” the school went through multiple name changes before becoming Colegiul Național “Vasile Alecsandri” in 2001. Today, it serves 1,100 students and employs 61 teachers, continuing a long-standing tradition of excellence.

School director Adriana Măcincă, who has led the institution since 2020, described the project as both a challenge and a triumph. “I don’t have children of my own, but Alecsandri will always be my child,” she said, acknowledging the doubts and skepticism the project initially faced. “Now, everyone wants to be here.”

Construction company BRECHT AG, founded in Bacău in 2016, carried out much of the work with a sense of local pride. CEO Andrei Ciocan emphasized the complexity of rehabilitating a heritage building, from reinforcing the foundations to restoring the ceramic-tiled roof. “We attacked the structure from the ground up,” he explained. “It was a challenge to meet the tight deadline, but we delivered.”

Technical upgrades included new heating, electrical, and water systems, modern fire safety infrastructure, LED lighting, and smart energy management. Photovoltaic panels were installed to reduce the school’s carbon footprint, aligning with EU sustainability goals. “We honored the history of the building while bringing it into the 21st century,” Ciocan said.

Local officials hailed the project as a model of good practice. Mayor Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu called it “proof that when there is will and consistency, results follow,” and announced that several other schools in the city are slated for similar upgrades. “The goal is simple: every child in Bacău should learn in a modern, clean, and welcoming environment,” the mayor said.

For the school community, the transformation is already paying dividends. Teachers report higher morale, students enjoy their new facilities, and demand for enrollment has increased. “We see a renewed trust in our school,” Măcincă noted, adding that plans are underway for a blessing ceremony and centenary celebration this autumn.

The rebirth of Colegiul Național “Vasile Alecsandri” symbolizes more than just bricks and mortar. It represents a vote of confidence in education, heritage, and community spirit—offering a glimpse of hope in a national landscape often clouded by dissatisfaction and protest.