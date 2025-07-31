Bacău Takes a Step Towards the Future: First Electric Buses Arrive in the City

The Municipality of Bacău has received its first BYD electric buses, as part of a large-scale project to modernize the metropolitan public transport system. In total, the fleet will include 24 buses and 5 electric minibuses, purchased by the local administration and operated by Transport Public.

The new buses are dedicated to metropolitan transport and will serve both the city and the surrounding areas, expanding the urban mobility network to the communes of Nicolae Bălcescu, Luizi-Călugăra, Măgura, Mărgineni, Hemeiuș, and Letea Veche. The buses have a range of 234 kilometers, even with the air conditioning running, and offer 88 seats, including 35 seated places.

The implementation of electric transport brings significant benefits to the community: reduced CO₂ emissions, improved air quality, decreased noise pollution, and lower operational costs. Additionally, passenger comfort is enhanced, and mobility between the city and the peri-urban zone becomes more efficient and environmentally friendly. This initiative marks an important step toward a cleaner, more connected, and modern city.

“I’m glad we can now see the first electric bus, purchased with European funds, running on our city’s streets. And it’s not just one — in the end, we’ll have a fleet of 24 electric buses and 5 minibuses. I count on the support of the employees at Transport Public, whom I trust will adapt quickly to the new technologies. I’m a strong advocate for alternative transportation, and I believe that as the people of Bacău experience the quality offered by electric buses, they will feel encouraged to give up using their personal cars.”

— Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu, Mayor of Bacău