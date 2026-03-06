Bacău: Mayor Explains in Video How Drivers Should Stop at Traffic Lights to Be Detected by Sensors

Bacău mayor Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu has published a video on social media explaining to drivers how they should stop at traffic lights so that the city’s intelligent traffic light system functions properly.

According to the mayor, sensors have been installed at several intersections in Bacău to detect the presence of vehicles and automatically adjust traffic light timing. However, many drivers are not being detected because they stop too far away from the sensor area.

The mayor explained that vehicles must be positioned very close to the stop line — practically right next to the traffic light — in order for the sensors to identify them. Otherwise, the traffic light may remain red for several minutes because the system does not “see” the waiting vehicle.

For now, the system is active in only two intersections: Ana Ipătescu with I.L. Caragiale and Republicii with Condorilor.

“Here, in just a few simple steps, is how the traffic light system works in intersections where the sensors are active,” the mayor wrote in the message accompanying the video.

The situation has generated numerous reactions online, with some drivers ironically noting that the local administration has resorted to explaining via video how to properly stop at a traffic light.

Authorities say the system is part of the city’s traffic modernization project and that, as drivers become accustomed to how it works, the traffic lights should operate more efficiently.