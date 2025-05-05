Bacău Local Council Rejects Government’s Request for Land to Expand the Penitentiary

In a recent meeting, the Local Council of Bacău Municipality voted to reject a request from the Romanian Government to transfer a plot of land near the Athletic Park to the Ministry of Justice for the purpose of expanding the Bacău Penitentiary.

The government’s request, which had been approved in the Cabinet meeting on February 6, 2025, involved the transfer of a public property of approximately 51,780 square meters from municipal ownership to the state’s public domain. The proposed site, located on General Ștefan Gușe Street, no. 2, was intended to be placed under the administration of the National Administration of Penitentiaries for the construction of new correctional facilities.

The main reason for the rejection was the incompatibility of the proposed project with the current land-use designation. According to Bacău’s General Urban Plan (PUG), the area is officially classified as “green space.” Altering its designation would violate Law no. 350/2001 on spatial planning and urbanism, as well as Law no. 24/2007 on the regulation and management of green areas within urban boundaries.

Additionally, the Urban Planning Department of Bacău City Hall pointed out further reasons for the refusal, including the requirement for a Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) and the potential negative impact on the recently developed Athletic Park, a €14.5 million leisure investment.

Local authorities also emphasized that converting the land could result in the loss of a significant green area, which would adversely affect environmental quality and public health. The proposed penitentiary site lies in a zone designated for recreation and sports activities. Officials warned that the facility would generate noise and light pollution, increase local traffic, and diminish the area’s appeal for economic investments and tourism.

In light of these concerns, the Bacău Local Council firmly rejected the government’s proposal and urged the Ministry of Justice to identify a more suitable location for the penitentiary expansion.

Municipal leaders reaffirmed their commitment to protecting green spaces and promoting sustainable urban development, in full compliance with current environmental and urban planning regulations.