Bacău Launches Pilot Program for Senior Dog Adoptions

The Municipality of Bacău, through its Stray Dog Management Service, has recently launched an innovative pilot program in collaboration with an international animal welfare organization. The initiative aims to give a second chance to shelter dogs who, due to advanced age and health issues, have significantly lower chances of being adopted.

A total of nine dogs have been selected for adoption and will be placed with families abroad—an effort that highlights a compassionate commitment to animals nearing the end of their lives. Of these, seven are senior dogs over the age of ten, suffering from various chronic conditions related to aging and weakened immunity. Three of the dogs, affectionately dubbed “the retirees,” have been under intensive care for the past two years by the shelter’s staff.

In a recent statement, Dinu Păncescu, head of the Stray Dog Management Service, emphasized the team’s dedication to restoring these dogs’ health without impacting the municipal budget:

“We didn’t spend any of the City Hall’s budget on this program. All the food and medication were donated. I want to stress that this initiative was made possible thanks to our partnership with a foreign association and the involvement of the local community.”

The first dog from the selected group has already been adopted. It’s a small-sized, very friendly dog that faced a common obstacle in pet adoption—its black coat.

“Black dogs are adopted much less often—a sad but true reality,” Păncescu added.

As the remaining eight dogs prepare for their new lives, the Service chief emphasized that the program is not only about saving animals but also about shifting public perception:

“For us, this is not something extraordinary. It’s simply a normal action in a civilized society,” he concluded.

This pilot project complements other initiatives by Bacău City Hall aimed at improving the management of stray dogs and underlines the importance of education and responsibility toward animals. Moreover, it offers a brighter future for dogs that have spent many years in shelters—animals who deserve a chance at happiness, regardless of their age or health conditions.