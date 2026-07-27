Bacău City Council Awards Top High School Graduates for Perfect Baccalaureate Scores

Two high school graduates from the Romanian city of Bacău who achieved perfect scores in the 2026 national Baccalaureate examination will each receive a 3,000 lei cash award under a decision adopted by the Bacău City Council.

The measure was approved during the City Council meeting on July 20 as part of a proposal to recognize outstanding academic performance in the June–July 2026 Baccalaureate session.

The recipients are Anais Pesa-Moza, a graduate of Ferdinand I National College, and Delia-Andreea Nașcu, a graduate of Vasile Alecsandri National College. They were the only students in Bacău to complete the national examination with a perfect final grade of 10.

During the council debate, Liberal Party (PNL) councillor Ilie Birzu proposed increasing the award from the initially planned 1,000 lei to 2,000 lei for each graduate. A subsequent amendment submitted by a Green Party councillor raised the amount to 3,000 lei, a proposal that was approved by the council.

Local authorities said the initiative is intended to recognize academic excellence and reward the exceptional achievements of the two graduates in one of Romania’s most important national examinations.

The Baccalaureate exam is the nationwide school-leaving examination required for admission to higher education in Romania.