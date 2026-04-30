Bacău-born swimmer wins bronze at Romania’s National Swimming Championships

Sixteen-year-old swimmer Pamfil Radu-Andrei, originally from Bacău and currently living in Dublin, won the bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the 2026 National Swimming Championships for Seniors, Youth and Juniors I and II.

The athlete, who holds dual Romanian-Irish citizenship, is the son of Bacău natives Irinel and Gabi Pamfil. Although he now lives in Ireland, where he is a national champion, Radu-Andrei chose to compete in Romania’s national competition as well.

His participation in this year’s championship proved successful, as the young swimmer secured a place on the podium in the 100-meter butterfly event, earning the bronze medal.

The result confirms the promising sporting trajectory of the young athlete, who has already begun to stand out in international junior competitions. For Radu-Andrei, taking part in Romania’s National Championships was also an opportunity to compete in the country of origin of his family.

The competition brought together some of the best swimmers in Romania in the senior, youth and junior categories and is considered one of the most important domestic swimming events of the season.