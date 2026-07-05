Bacau Airport Expands Summer Network with New Routes Across Europe

George Enescu International Airport in Bacau has expanded its summer flight schedule with a broader range of European destinations, adding new services and restoring several key routes as it seeks to strengthen air connectivity for Romania’s northeastern Moldova region.

Airport officials said the updated schedule includes regular flights to Madrid, Bologna, Valencia, Barcelona, Paris, Brussels, Dublin, Milan Bergamo, Turin, London Luton and Rome, alongside weekly charter services to Antalya, one of the region’s most popular holiday destinations.

Most scheduled flights are operated by DAN AIR, while Wizz Air serves the London Luton and Rome routes. Charter flights to Antalya are operated by Tailwind Airlines.

Under the current schedule:

Madrid: Thursdays and Sundays

Thursdays and Sundays Bologna: Mondays and Fridays

Mondays and Fridays Valencia: Mondays and Fridays

Mondays and Fridays Barcelona: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Tuesdays and Saturdays Paris: Thursdays and Sundays

Thursdays and Sundays Brussels: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays Dublin: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Milan Bergamo: Tuesdays and Saturdays, with Thursday flights added from the last week of July

Tuesdays and Saturdays, with Thursday flights added from the last week of July Turin: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays London Luton: Monday through Saturday

Monday through Saturday Rome: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Antalya: Weekly charter service

Airport representatives said several destinations—including Brussels, Rome, Madrid, Paris, London and Dublin—also serve as major international gateways, providing passengers with convenient onward connections to hundreds of destinations across Europe and beyond through extensive airline networks and high-speed rail services.

From Brussels, for example, travelers can easily continue their journeys to cities such as Bruges, Ghent, Antwerp, Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris and Copenhagen via rail or connecting flights.

By expanding its route network, George Enescu International Airport aims to reinforce its position as the principal aviation hub for Romania’s Moldova region, offering residents improved access to major European business, tourism and transportation centers.

The complete flight schedule and destination information are available on the airport’s official website.