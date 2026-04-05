Average Gross Salary in Bacău County Below National Level in January 2026

The average gross monthly salary recorded in Bacău County in January 2026 stood at 7,632 lei per employee, 1,588 lei below the national average, according to official statistical data. The difference places the county’s average wage approximately 17.2% below the national level.

Gross wages above the county average were recorded in the sectors of agriculture, hunting and related services, forestry and fishing, as well as in services. By contrast, salaries in industry and construction were below the county’s average level.

Compared with December 2025, the average gross salary in Bacău County decreased by 16.2% in real terms. When compared with January 2025, the decline was 11.8% in comparable prices.

The average net salary in the county was 4,573 lei per employee, 945 lei below the national average, representing a gap of around 17.1%.

As in the case of gross earnings, net salaries above the county average were recorded in agriculture, forestry and fishing activities and in the services sector, while wages in industry and construction remained below the county average.

Compared with December 2025, the average net salary fell by 16.5% in real terms, while compared with January 2025 it declined by 11.6%.

At the end of January 2026, the total number of employees in Bacău County stood at 126,674, down by 172 compared with the end of December 2025, representing a decrease of 0.1%.

Compared with the same period last year, the number of employees fell by 976, or 0.8%.

Employees in Bacău County account for about 19% of the total workforce in Romania’s North-East Development Region, according to statistical data.