Aerostar Bacău Places Three Teams on National Youth Championship Podiums

Aerostar Bacău enjoyed an outstanding season in Romania’s National Youth Football Championship, with three of the club’s teams finishing on the podium in their respective competitions, highlighted by the U15 side winning the Series 1 title.

The club’s U15 team, coached by Eduard Ciulin, secured the championship in dramatic fashion on the final matchday. Entering the last round one point behind leaders LPS Piatra Neamț, Aerostar defeated Academia DIDi Iași 2-0 at home despite playing with ten men from the 10th minute onward. Goals from Vlad Bighescu and Andrei Rogoz sealed the victory.

The result proved decisive after LPS Piatra Neamț squandered a halftime lead against Știința Miroslava and ultimately lost 2-1, allowing Aerostar to leapfrog its rivals and claim the Series 1 crown.

The championship-winning lineup featured Alex Dieaconu, Andrei Docan, Rareș Neagu, Marian Munteanu, Vlad Bighescu, David Ursu, David Iftimie, Victor David, Andrei Rogoz, Ramon Mărgineanu and Iannis Merlușcă. Coach Ciulin also introduced Alex Sujdea, Nicolas Murgu, David Ciuță and David Solomon during the match.

Aerostar’s U19 team also remained in title contention until the final round of the National Championship Series 2. Like their younger counterparts, the Bacău side started the last matchday just one point behind the leaders.

However, the comeback never materialized. The team led by head coach Giani Florean, delegate Valentin Cioancă and goalkeeping coach Andrei Stratulat secured an emphatic 4-1 away victory over Campionii Galați on June 7. Yet the result was not enough to overtake leaders Școala de Fotbal Oțelul Galați, who also won 4-1 in their final fixture against city rivals ACS Suporter Club Oțelul.

As a result, Aerostar U19 finished second in Series 2.

Completing the club’s impressive campaign, Aerostar’s U16 team, coached by Radu Sascău, secured third place in Series 1, giving the Bacău-based club three podium finishes across the national youth competitions.

The results underline Aerostar Bacău’s growing reputation as one of the strongest youth development programs in the region, with success recorded across multiple age groups during the 2025-26 season.