A “Witch” Scammed €160,000 from a Woman in Bacău, Promising to Save Her Marriage

A 27-year-old woman from Giurgiu County, claiming to possess supernatural powers, is under criminal investigation for fraud after allegedly convincing a woman from Bacău to pay her more than €160,000 for „rituals” meant to save her marriage.

On May 7, officers from the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Bacău, with the support of colleagues from Giurgiu and special intervention units, carried out a search of the suspect’s home in Giurgiu County, under the coordination of the Bacău Prosecutor’s Office. Following the search, several items, sums of money, and potential evidence were seized and are now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to investigators, between 2021 and 2025, the suspect allegedly deceived her victim — a woman of the same age from Bacău — by claiming she could use spiritual and energetic intervention to fix the woman’s marital issues.

After gathering the necessary evidence, the alleged „witch” was detained for 24 hours and placed in custody at the Bacău County Police Inspectorate.

The investigation is ongoing, with the case centered on the charge of fraud.