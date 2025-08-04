A Match for Three Titles Replaced with an Even Bigger One for Dragoș Dulhac!

Events in Master Boxing are unfolding at a dizzying pace. Since the beginning of the year, Dragoș Dulhac, the undefeated champion of Bacău and Romania, has seen several major bouts slip through his gloves—both in terms of sporting milestones and financial gains.

First, an injury ruled him out of the Master Boxing event in Las Vegas, the organization’s most prestigious competition. Then, an unexpected withdrawal by challenger Pierro Sgarioto cancelled their scheduled rematch in Australia—a fight that was meant to avenge the Australian’s 2024 defeat.

Most recently, Dulhac was set to headline the gala in Munich on August 29, in a title bout for three belts held by German fighter Jurgen Grabosch. But once again, fate intervened—Grabosch suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw, cancelling the main event and the entire gala, which may now be rescheduled for October or November.

But Then—A Bigger Opportunity Emerged!

If Dulhac couldn’t make it to Las Vegas, Las Vegas came to him!

Taking advantage of Grabosch’s withdrawal, Kai Pieper, the 2025 Las Vegas winner, stepped up and challenged Dulhac to a high-stakes showdown. The two will now face off in the main event of a major Master Boxing gala in Rochester, UK, on September 14.

The challenge has been accepted, and the hype is already growing rapidly. Dulhac may have missed out on fighting under the Vegas lights, but after seven months, he’s finally getting a shot at the kind of blockbuster final he was poised to compete in earlier this year.

With the withdrawals of champions Sgarioto and Grabosch, the Master Boxing spotlight is firmly on Pieper vs. Dulhac—a bout now seen as an all-or-nothing match, with massive reputational stakes riding on the outcome.

Greek Fire for the Romanian Fighter

In terms of preparation, little has changed for Dulhac. The fight against Grabosch would have demanded elite physical and tactical readiness—just like this one. For that reason, Dulhac chose to train in Greece, a location offering excellent training facilities and a wealth of high-level sparring partners.

He’ll need to stay adaptable against Pieper—an experienced, tall, powerful fighter with significant reach. But perhaps Greece offers more than just conditioning. After all, it’s the cradle of boxing, a sport that was part of the ancient Olympic Games over 3,500 years ago. Dulhac is not just training in the sun—he’s channeling the fire of tradition.

A Team, A Tradition, A Brand

Dragoș Dulhac’s extended team has also become a kind of tradition:

Coach Vasile Palade ,

Sponsors: Noblesse Group of Companies and Venus Luxury by Criss.

The list of supporters remains open, as Dragoș Dulhac has become a global brand in his own right, a name capable of elevating the image of any partner associated with him.

All eyes are on Rochester. All bets are off. Success, Dragoș!