3,500-Year-Old Sword Found in the Possession of a Corbasca Resident

On June 18th of this year, officers from the Criminal Investigations Service of Bacău County Police, together with colleagues from the Corbasca Police Station, forensic investigators, and with the support of the Special Actions Service of Bacău, executed a house search warrant issued by the Podu Turcului Court, as part of a criminal case investigating the offense of aggravated theft.

The search took place in the commune of Corbasca, at the home of a 61-year-old man suspected of illegally possessing an item of historical value. During the operation, police discovered an ancient sword which, according to a preliminary assessment, may date back to the Bronze Age and is estimated to be approximately 3,500 years old. The object, potentially part of the national archaeological heritage, was seized for expert analysis, which will determine its exact age and origin.

The operation was carried out with the support of officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

Investigations are ongoing to clarify all aspects of the case, including a potential violation of legislation regarding the protection of the national mobile cultural heritage.

According to Law no. 182/2000, mobile cultural goods that are part of the national heritage may only be possessed, traded, or sold through economic operators authorized by the Ministry of Culture, in compliance with current legal regulations. Additionally, archaeological artifacts discovered accidentally on lands belonging to the public domain of the state automatically become public property.