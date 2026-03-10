Which Companies Posted the Highest Profits in Bacău County

An analysis by the platform Termene.ro shows the ranking of the most profitable companies in Bacău County in 2024. The list includes firms from several economic sectors, ranging from construction and industry to food production and retail, reflecting the dynamics of the regional business environment.

At the top of the ranking is Pavăl Holding, the entity through which brothers Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl control the Dedeman retail network and other investments. In 2024, the company reported a net profit of approximately 1.65 billion lei, down 29% compared with the previous year.

In second place is Dedeman, Romania’s largest DIY retailer, with a net profit of 1.64 billion lei in 2024, up 6% year-on-year. The company also recorded a turnover of 12.3 billion lei, also a 6% increase.

Several companies from the Umbrărescu construction group appear in the ranking. Tehnostrade ranks third, with a net profit of 417.4 million lei, up 20%, and a turnover of 4.4 billion lei, an increase of 54%.

Fourth place is held by SA&PE Construct, another company controlled by the Umbrărescu family. It reported a net profit of 229.1 million lei in 2024, up 237% from the previous year, with turnover exceeding 5 billion lei, a 77% increase.

Aerostar, a company active in the aerospace and defense industry, ranks fifth, with a net profit of 95.7 million lei in 2024, up 2% year-on-year, and a turnover of 584 million lei, an increase of 15%. The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with its main shareholders being Iarom (71.52%) and Evergent Investments, formerly SIF Moldova (15.14%).

Biscuit manufacturer Croco ranks sixth, posting a net profit of 85.4 million lei in 2024, up 5%, with turnover of 279.5 million lei. The company is owned by entrepreneur Damian Mereu.

Seventh place is held by poultry producer Agricola International, which reported a net profit of 84.2 million lei in 2024, up 30% from the previous year, with turnover of 806.6 million lei, a 4% increase.

The ranking also includes other companies from the Umbrărescu group, such as Spedition UMB, in eighth place with a net profit of 81.8 million lei and turnover of 5 billion lei, and UMB Trading Co., in ninth place with a net profit of 59.8 million lei and turnover of 477.3 million lei.

The top ten is completed by welded mesh manufacturer Intertranscom Impex, controlled by Ioan Teslaru, which reported a net profit of 46.6 million lei in 2024, up 29%, and turnover of 1.5 billion lei, an increase of 20%.