Vasile Alecsandri University of Bacău Shines Again at the National University Athletics Championship

The 27th edition of the National University Athletics Championship, a prestigious competition organized by the Ministry of Education and Research through the Federation of School and University Sports, in partnership with Vasile Alecsandri University of Bacău, through the Faculty of Movement, Sports, and Health Sciences, has crowned its student champions. The event took place at the Doina Melinte Athletics Hall in Bacău from March 14-16, 2025.

In numbers, the competition brought together 129 participants, including 104 student athletes and 25 coordinating faculty members, representing 22 university centers from across Romania.

„As every year, Romania’s first national university champions are crowned in Bacău, thanks to the dedication and effort of the academic staff at Vasile Alecsandri University. Hosting the country’s oldest and most consistent student sports competition in Bacău has become a tradition, widely recognized by all university centers in Romania. This edition welcomed students and faculty members from 22 universities, with competitors from 17 institutions securing at least one medal. The student team representing Vasile Alecsandri University of Bacău won an impressive 11 medals—3 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze. This outstanding performance placed the university in third place both in the gold medal ranking and in the overall medal tally,” stated Associate Professor Dr. Dan-Iulian Alexe, Dean of the Faculty of Movement, Sports, and Health Sciences.

„We commend the efforts of all participants—students, coaches, and faculty—who have upheld and promoted the values of fair play and university sportsmanship through their dedication and performance,” he added.

The organizers extend their gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Research, the Federation of School and University Sports, and all partners, including the Romanian Athletics Federation, the Bacău County Sports Directorate, the Student League of Vasile Alecsandri University, and the Știința Sports Club of Bacău.