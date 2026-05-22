Two Successive Crashes Cause Chaos at Busy Bacău Intersection

A serious road accident occurred on Thursday evening at the junction of Mioriței and Bradului streets in the city of Bacău after two cars collided violently, with one of the vehicles being thrown onto the pavement.

Emergency medical crews and traffic police were dispatched to the scene, while traffic in the area was severely disrupted for several dozen minutes. Images captured shortly after the crash showed one of the cars heavily damaged and stranded across a pedestrian crossing, while the second vehicle sustained major front-end damage before coming to a halt at the side of the road.

Several bystanders gathered at the scene as paramedics provided first aid to an injured person lying on the carriageway. The victim was later taken by ambulance for further medical examinations.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the collision. Initial indications suggest that the impact occurred near a pedestrian crossing at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Only minutes after the first crash, while emergency crews were still assisting the injured and carrying out investigations at the scene, a second road incident took place at the same junction. A car struck another vehicle near the ambulance and emergency response units amid wet road conditions and heavy traffic.

Police have since widened their inquiry in order to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the two successive accidents.