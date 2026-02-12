Two Dead in Overnight House Fire in Letea Veche, Bacău County

Two people died following a violent fire that broke out overnight from Wednesday to Thursday at a household on Alexandru Ioan Cuza Street in the commune of Letea Veche, Bacău County.

According to information provided by the Bacău Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU), the emergency call was received at approximately 2:26 a.m. Firefighting crews from the Bacău Fire Department were dispatched to the scene with two fire engines equipped with water and foam (ASAS) and a SMURD ambulance.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze burning intensely, with strong flames and heavy smoke engulfing the house and several outbuildings. Search and rescue teams were deployed simultaneously with firefighting operations to identify possible victims.

Tragically, two deceased individuals were discovered inside one of the outbuildings: an 86-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman.

The fire destroyed the residential house and three annexes, with the total affected area estimated at approximately 200 square meters.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was most likely caused by embers or sparks falling from heating systems, according to fire safety specialists.