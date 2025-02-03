Traffic Accident in Scorțeni Commune, Stejaru Village: Truck Overturns, One Person Injured

A traffic accident occurred today in Scorțeni commune, Stejaru village, where a truck loaded with vegetable and household waste overturned on the roadway. As a result of the incident, one person was trapped inside the vehicle, requiring the intervention of rescue teams.

At the scene, firefighting and rescue teams, along with an SMURD ambulance, were dispatched. A medical team from the County Ambulance Service (SAJ) was also requested. The victim was extricated from the truck and suffered multiple injuries, requiring immediate medical attention.

Traffic in the area is currently flowing in one direction, under the coordination of a team from the County Police Inspectorate (IPJ).

The truck’s container was filled with both vegetable and household waste. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.