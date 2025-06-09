The Heroes’ Monument in Scorțeni Commune Was Inaugurated in the Presence of Troops from the 95th Air Base

With dignity and gratitude, the community of Scorțeni commune paid tribute today to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for national freedom and identity. In a solemn setting, the Heroes’ Monument was inaugurated and consecrated in the presence of local authorities, citizens, and representatives of the 95th Air Base in Bacău.

Erected in honor of the heroes and martyrs of the Romanian nation, the monument stands as a lasting symbol of collective memory and eternal gratitude to those who fought for the defense of the homeland and national values. The ceremony included moments of silence, the singing of the national anthem, and the laying of wreaths, respectfully and solemnly marking the sacrifice of those who “did not die, but became eternal in the memory of the nation.”

“With deep respect and admiration, we honor the sacrifices of all heroes who proved that love for one’s country is not measured in words, but in deeds. Their supreme sacrifice remains a living testament to Romanian courage and dignity,” stated a representative of the 95th Air Base present at the event.

The Heroes’ Monument in Scorțeni is not merely a commemorative structure, but a living lesson in history and patriotism for future generations — a call to respect, remembrance, and the upholding of national values.

Heroes never truly die — they live on through their deeds and in the memory of those who do not forget them.