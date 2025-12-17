The Final Issue of Steagul roșu – December 16, 1989

On December 16, 1989, the city of Bacău saw the publication of the final issue of Steagul roșu, a newspaper that for decades had served as the official press organ of the County Committee of the Romanian Communist Party and the County People’s Council. The edition prepared for December 22 was never printed, as the events triggered by the Romanian Revolution led to the collapse of the old regime. On that very day, the first issue of Deșteptarea was published, under a new title and with a new editorial orientation.

Viewed in retrospect, the last issue of Steagul roșu offers an accurate picture of how the local press functioned in the final days of the communist regime. Its content is dominated by articles devoted to economic achievements, the fulfillment of production targets, and preparations for the coming year. The main headlines refer to the “full achievement of the annual plan” and to the thorough organization of production for 1990, with an emphasis on industry, agriculture, and export activity.

Numerous pieces are dedicated to the work of local economic units, product quality, the modernization of production processes, and the role of mechanization in agriculture. The tone is consistently optimistic, while difficulties are portrayed as isolated and manageable through better organization and collective involvement.

Articles on everyday life follow the same pattern, including those addressing residential heating during the cold season or the activities of tenants’ associations. These are presented as investigations or reports meant to highlight the responsibility of both the authorities and citizens.

As usual, the front page and the political sections are reserved for coverage of party and state activity—meetings, directives, and objectives—using the established language of the period’s press. There are also articles devoted to “criticism and self-criticism,” presented as necessary tools for improving performance across various fields.

A defining feature of this final issue is the complete absence of any reference to the events unfolding at the same time in other parts of the country. The newspaper reflects a reality portrayed as stable and predictable, in line with the official editorial and informational guidelines of the moment.

Thus, the December 16, 1989 issue of Steagul roșu remains a significant document for understanding the end of an era. Just days later, the change of regime would bring not only a profound political transformation, but also a radical shift in the local media landscape—marked in Bacău by the emergence of Deșteptarea.