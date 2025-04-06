Târgu Ocna Salt Mine Officially Reopens to Tourists After Nearly Six-Month Hiatus

The most visited tourist attraction in Târgu Ocna is reopening its gates on Friday, April 11, 2025, after being closed for nearly six months due to an incident that occurred last fall. At that time, several salt blocks detached from the ceiling while visitors were underground. Fortunately, no one was injured, but for safety reasons, the management decided to temporarily shut down the tourist facility.

Following a period of technical assessments, reinforcement works, and additional safety measures, the Târgu Ocna Salt Mine has officially announced the reopening of the leisure complex inside the Trotuș Mine.

“Dear visitors, the wait is over! With emotion and great joy, we are pleased to announce the reopening of the leisure base in the Trotuș Mine, Târgu Ocna Salt Mine,” representatives said in a public message. “Let’s embark together, in large numbers, on a new beginning filled with relaxation, health, and adventure!”

The reopening of the Târgu Ocna Salt Mine is eagerly awaited by the local community as well as by the many tourists who visit the site annually, known for its therapeutic benefits and spectacular underground scenery.