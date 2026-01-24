Significant Increase in Respiratory Illnesses and Flu Cases in Bacău County

The Bacău Public Health Directorate has released data on respiratory illnesses and influenza cases recorded at county level for the period January 12–18, 2026. The figures indicate a high number of infections, particularly among children and the elderly.

During the reporting period, 2,194 cases of acute upper respiratory tract infections were registered. The highest number of cases occurred in the 5–14 age group (584 cases) and among adults aged 15–49 (576 cases). Of the total, 49 patients required hospitalization, most of them children under the age of five.

At the same time, 319 cases of pneumonia and bronchopneumonia were confirmed, with 96 patients hospitalized. The most affected age group was people over 65 years old, with 100 reported cases, followed by adults aged 15–49. No deaths associated with these conditions were recorded during the analyzed period.

Regarding influenza, health authorities reported 264 new cases in the week of January 12–18, 2026. Since the beginning of the flu season, 1,709 cases of influenza type A and B have been recorded in Bacău County. The highest number of cases was reported among children aged 5–14 (473 cases), followed by the 2–4 age group (355 cases) and adults aged 15–49 (333 cases).

The Bacău Public Health Directorate also noted that, starting September 1, 2025, a total of 36,493 people have received the seasonal flu vaccine, according to reports from family physicians. Vaccination is carried out through pharmacies, based on medical prescriptions, in line with current legal provisions.

Health authorities recommend that the public follow preventive measures, seek medical attention at the onset of symptoms, and get vaccinated against influenza, especially individuals belonging to high-risk groups.