Sanity – Graduation in a New Home, Grand Beginnings for Future Healthcare Professionals

This summer, Bacău breathes the air of performance and educational excellence!

On Tuesday, August 12, more than 230 students experienced the ultimate thrill of the written graduation exam for the “General Nurse” specialization, held in the newest and most modern premises of the Sanity Post-Secondary Healthcare School, located at 110 Republicii Street (Academy Sanity).

The moment was all the more special as 27 of the candidates took their exam in Italian, concluding a unique educational experience in Romania – three years of intensive training, within international partnerships, preparing them for a successful career in Italy or anywhere in the world.

Sanity School does not stop here: in addition to the “General Nurse” specialization, it proudly continues its tradition in “Pharmacy Assistant” and “Balneophysiokinetotherapy and Recovery Nurse,” being part of an elite educational consortium alongside its branches in Comănești and Onești. In the new Academy Sanity project, other new specializations will take shape, including higher education programs designed to provide students with complete and diversified training.

A Building Designed for the Future

Although finishing works are nearly complete, the first level of the new headquarters was already inaugurated for this occasion. We are talking about bright classrooms, laboratories equipped to European standards, and, in addition, modern accommodation spaces designed to offer students a complete learning and comfort environment.

The innovative design – with glass walls and mobile structures – provides total transparency and flexibility, reflecting Sanity’s openness to new educational trends.

But the vision goes further: the Association for the Promotion of European Education (A.P.I.EU) aims to reach the university level in the field of nursing, as well as to develop interdisciplinary educational programs, creating a reference academic center in the region.

Education with Vocation and Investment in People

The exam took place under the strict supervision of representatives from the Bacău County School Inspectorate and the Ministry of Education, in an impeccably organized setting.

Prof. Dr. Lăcrămioara Mocanu, President of A.P.I.EU, passionately emphasizes:

“Every year, hundreds of young people have the chance to become nurses in an environment that constantly adapts to the needs of the labor market. The facilities are modern and costly, but absolutely necessary. Progress is not a whim; it is a necessity. We create inspiring spaces, bring in teachers with vocation, and provide facilities worthy of the 21st century.”

Sanity’s Doors Are Wide Open

While graduates prepare for their thesis defense, the enrollment period continues in Bacău, Onești, and Comănești. The Sanity family welcomes its future students with the promise of exceptional training, in a modern, friendly, and performance-oriented environment.

Sanity Post-Secondary Healthcare School – Academy Sanity – here, your future in healthcare and new academic specializations begins with confidence, excellence, and… a new home!