Romania’s Daria Maria Vrînceanu wins Balkan U20 triple jump gold, climbs to World No. 4

Romanian athlete Daria Maria Vrînceanu claimed the gold medal in the women’s U20 triple jump at the Balkan Athletics Championships in Craiova, delivering a season’s best of 13.52 meters that moved her to fourth in the world U20 rankings.

The 18-year-old, who trains under Cristi Nemțeanu at SCM Bacău, secured the Balkan title with a dominant performance, finishing 12 centimeters ahead of Turkey’s Eylul Donmez, who took silver, while Greece’s Despoina Pasiou claimed bronze, 57 centimeters behind the Romanian.

The victory adds another major achievement to Vrînceanu’s growing résumé after she won the silver medal at the European U20 Championships last summer.

Her winning mark of 13.52 meters is her best performance of the season and leaves her just one centimeter behind third place in the current world U20 rankings, held by Bulgaria’s Viktoria Angelova, and 13 centimeters off the world-leading mark of Germany’s Antonia Bronnert.

The result boosts expectations ahead of next month’s World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon, United States, where Vrînceanu has already qualified in both the triple jump and the long jump.

After overcoming medical issues that disrupted part of her preparation, the young Romanian has returned to top form and is now regarded as one of the leading contenders for a medal in the women’s U20 triple jump at the global championships.

Vrînceanu’s latest success further strengthens Romania’s prospects in junior athletics as she heads into the World Championships with momentum and confidence.